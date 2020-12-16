A West Lafayette man who allegedly went out of his way to masturbate in his car in front of a woman Tuesday has been charged with two felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of public indecency and resisting law enforcement.
West Lafayette police say in a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday that a woman called them about 8 a.m. Tuesday after spotting the man in the parking lot of Palm Beach Tan at 322 Brown St. The driver of the car, allegedly 33-year-old William Chad Tudor of 320 Brown St., had moved his car closer to hers as she was walking through the parking lot and "had his hips raised above the window sill," his penis exposed and masturbating.
Police said they found the caller in her car following the driver later identified as Tudor in his black Chevy Impala. Tudor eventually parked in a nearby apartment parking lot and attempted to walk away, according to the affidavit, and continued to pull away from the initial officer until more officers arrived to help detain him.
Police found a baggie near a tire of the car where he resisted arrest, later identified as holding more than 12 grams of methamphetamine, the court document said.
Tudor is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on no bond. According to court records, he has two active warrants out of Howard County - one warrant issued just Tuesday - in cases filed in February and March 2019. Those dozen charges include counts of criminal recklessness, dealing meth, neglect of a dependent and obstruction of justice. In both of those cases, records indicate entry into a treatment program in Lafayette and violations of pretrial release.