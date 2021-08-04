A Lafayette man was charged for a Friday evening auto theft, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Jon Donohue Jr., 34, reportedly stole a 2012 Ford Explorer from a residence on Erie Street and drove north on Sheridan Street. Lafayette police were later dispatched and identified Donohue through a surveillance video of the theft and BMV photographs, the affidavit states.
Donohue was found at Stockton Park Saturday sitting on a bench. Officers detained him and found a baseball hat and car keys which belonged to the victim.
Donohue was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on Saturday and was charged with two felony counts of auto theft, a felony count of operating vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender and a misdemeanor charge for theft.