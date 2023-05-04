Rachel Lamb bent over and sobbed as Nike Haynie was found guilty of the October 2020 murder of her cousin, Marc Sherwood, and the victim’s family let out soft gasps and held their hands tighter.
Once on the first floor of the Tippecanoe Circuit Court, their ecstatic cheers could be heard on the third floor.
The all-white jury declared Haynie guilty after 90 minutes of debate on the fourth day of his trial. When the announcement was made, Haynie’s family and friends were stoic, his mother wiping tears from her face inside the courtroom.
“I’ll talk to you soon,” she told him, exiting the room.
As Sherwood’s family left, holding each other in their arms, defense attorney Terrence Kinnard had no comment, saying he wanted to wait until sentencing before commenting.
No sentencing date has been confirmed, but a preliminary date of May 19 has been decided on.
Closing statements
The jury was stone faced, some red and some nodding as Kinnard waved his hands at the podium, pointing to the screen behind him, showing pictures of two young girls.
“Imagine Nike is Natalie. She’s 17 years of age. She meets a 46-year-old man on a dating app,” Kinnard said, deputy prosecutor Cassidy Laux scoffing in the background. “If that was a 17-year-old girl opposed to a 17-year-old boy, we’d afford her the dignity and humanity she deserved.
“Why don’t we afford Nike the same dignity?”
The theme of his closing statement, “Believe him,” asked the jury to remember Haynie as a survivor. A survivor of attempted rape, a survivor of mistreatment and a survivor of drug abuse.
Kinnard began his closing statement by stating the requirements Haynie needed to meet in order to plead self defense with respect to effects of battery. He argued Haynie was in a place he had the right to be, did not provoke, instigate or participate willingly in the violence and had a reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm.
He then spent the next 40 minutes dissecting each witness that testified over the four day trial, pointing out the reasons why the state did nothing more than prove Haynie killed someone.
“The state has done a masterful job of proving to you that Marc Sherwood was murdered,” he said. “We came here before you on Tuesday morning and told you that already.”
During each slide talking about witnesses, Kinnard would summarize what they said. For the family, friends and coworkers, Kinnard said each testified Sherwood was never angry, would never curse and loved other people.
“Never?” he asked, raising an eyebrow. “That defies nature.”
In response to the prosecution, who argued the entire trial Haynie’s statements to police were untrustworthy because the details kept changing, Kinnard pointed out the state’s own witnesses weren’t reliable.
He said the Lafayette Police Department and crime scene technicians did not investigate at the crime scene because Haynie confessed.
In a video of a police body camera, there were several witnesses in the bedroom with the body, leading Kinnard to say this was a “contaminated scene.”
The prosecution claimed the crime scene told a different story than what Haynie said happened.
Laux said the lack of blood in the kitchen where the initial stabbing took place and the lack of blood on Sherwood’s feet at the crime scene meant Haynie had killed Sherwood when he was asleep.
In response, the defense said despite the “minor changes” in Haynie’s story, the basic facts remained the same in each testimony he gave: there was a fight in the kitchen, Sherwood was stabbed in the kitchen, they went to the bedroom where he was stabbed multiple times.
Kinnard based this argument on the testimony given by psychiatrist George Parker on day four, who said all human memories change over time.
The attorney argued because the bigger events remained consistent, the minor changes were basic memory changes due to time.
The prosecution focused its closing argument on there not being any evidence of self defense.
Giving a “reasonable interpretation of all the evidence,” Laux said he was firmly convinced there was no evidence Sherwood abused the defendant.
County appointed experts diagnosed Haynie with histrionic personality disorder, meaning a part of his character makes him “attention-seeking, dramatic, insecure and needing assurance.” The prosecutor said this is why Haynie kept changing his story.
“Nike is a liar,” Laux said. “Nike is an actor.”
The prosecutor also said Haynie “chased Marc down and killed him,” making it a murder, not an act of self defense.
Haynie, in his interview with police, called Sherwood his sugar daddy. Laux said Haynie used Sherwood to his advantage, manipulating him in order to get what he wanted.
“Did Marc have control in this relationship?” Laux asked, later comparing the relationship to Leonardo DiCaprio or Anna Nicole Smith.
He said the evidence left at the crime scene destroys any credibility Haynie may have.
“The only person dehumanized here is Marc Sherwood,” Laux said in response to the defense’s closing statement. “Believe him – Marc Sherwood.”