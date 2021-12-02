West Lafayette community members and a West Lafayette Community School Corp. trustee have complained about the lack of transparency in the search for the next superintendent. But board President Alan Karpick insists the board is following protocols set by the Indiana School Boards Association.
The search began in June when former superintendent Rocky Killion retired, according to local reporting.
The board is nearing the end of the selection process, but the two finalists’ names won’t be released until the final vote for confidentiality reasons, Karpick said. Many of the 17 total candidates are sitting superintendents and asked for confidentiality because they didn’t want their school boards knowing they were applying elsewhere.
This is a common practice for superintendent selection processes, he said.
But the end of the selection process could be closer than the board is letting on, Yue Yin said in a Wednesday phone call.
Yin said she received an email from one of the two finalists thanking the board for considering her, even though she didn’t receive an offer.
“I didn’t know they would reject (that candidate),” Yin said. “I learned that from her letter. Really, I didn’t learn that from the board.”
It wasn’t until a week later that the board emailed her to say an offer was made to the other finalist and a contract is in the works, Yin said.
“I support transparency because it’s critical for the community,” Yin said. “It’s the most important thing at this time. I hope for transparency, even for me, a board member.”
All seven members of the board are involved in the selection process, and the entire board will submit final votes on the superintendent contract and then appoint the superintendent at a special board meeting to come, Karpick said.
Both Karpick and Yin said they couldn’t name the final candidates because of board rules.
Some community members, like Ila Chaubey, WLCSC alumna and leader of West Lafayette Coaliton for Anti-Racist Change, have made social media posts calling for more transparency. Chaubey suggested that the board host a town hall so parents and students can talk directly to the candidates and give feedback to the board.
The board sent a survey to community members at the beginning of the search to get input, Karpick said. The results informed the board about what’s important to the community.
The survey was a good step in involving community input, Chaubey said, but that can’t be the end of the road for transparency.
“How were the survey results used?” she asked in a Facebook post last week. “How were (Diversity Equity and Inclusion) initiatives considered, and what did the school board do to source a diverse set of candidates? How is teacher input being incorporated?”
Yin and others referenced that candidate selections in higher education often involve open forums with students and faculty with the candidates.
“My dad is in administration at his current university,” Chaubey said in the post. “When he was on the short list of candidates, the university conducted multiple feedback sessions — with students, faculty, staff, administrators — and they held a general open forum for anyone who wanted to meet him.”
One commenter brought up Purdue’s process.
When Purdue conducts a department head search, it holds a Q&A session with students, faculty and staff, mechanical engineering professor Xiaomin Qian commented.
Both universities Yin worked for, the University of Illinois Chicago and University of Hawaii at Manoa, have kept candidates confidential in the initial stages, but announced them later on to invite input, she said.
Universities and K-12 school districts aren’t the same, Karpick said.
“Some want this to be like a higher education search, but it’s not,” Karpick said. “It’s a superintendent search.”
Chaubey and Yin pointed to other Indiana school boards, like Indianapolis, Crown Point and Bloomington, that released final candidates’ names in their superintendent searches.
“I can’t speak to what others’ processes look like,” Karpick said, “but our process works well.”
The superintendent who is chosen will be an effective leader, find something to use the empty WLCSC for, care about transparency and diversity, equity and inclusion, Karpick said.
Addressing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives has been a focal point in WLCSC since the summer.
The board created a DEI task force committee, from which Chaubey and Yin were denied, in July, which also raised transparency concerns over private meetings, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Chaubey said she was told she couldn’t be on the committee because she doesn’t live in the school district. Yin said she wasn’t given a specific reason but said in an email she suspected it was because she was newly elected or she didn’t feel comfortable going to the on-site meetings yet because of COVID-19.
One of the committee’s actions was appointing educator Laura Falk as the diversity initiative specialist, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Falk was allowed to give input at the beginning of the search about what the board should look out for, Karpick said, but he was not at liberty to say who all was involved in the search process.
Yin said Falk wasn’t included in conversation with candidates.
The superintendent contract will be released on the board website soon, Karpick said. Then, the public will have 10 days to go over the contract before a public forum where the community can be involved in board discussions about it.
Within a week of approving the contract, the name of the candidates will be released, he said. The board will likely call a special meeting where the public can watch the board conduct a final vote.