About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Lafayette police say a 22-year-old woman was walking in the area of South 4th Street and Romig Street when she was approached by an unknown male armed with a handgun and forced into a white, four-door Pontiac.
According to a news release Monday, the victim was driven to a secluded area, where she fought back and was released by the suspect. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Earlier Thursday, a gun theft from a vehicle parked at the North End Pub, 2100 Elmwood Ave., was reported. Police determined that a white, four-door Pontiac was involved in the theft.
At 1:35 p.m. Friday, officers from the Lafayette Police Department observed a vehicle and driver matching the description of the suspect. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Indiana 25 West and 100 West.
The suspect, 42-year-old Jason L. Collins of Williamsport, Indiana, was arrested on the following preliminary charges: attempted rape while armed with a deadly weapon; confinement while armed with a deadly weapon; kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon; criminal recklessness; battery with a deadly weapon; theft of a gun; and possession of methamphetamine.
Records show he is in the Tippecanoe County Jail with no bond until a hearing Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this crime or on similar incidents is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.