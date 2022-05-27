Two West Lafayette police officers patrolling Waterfront Apartments at 320 Brown St. near midnight Wednesday thought the smell of marijuana wafting from an apartment seemed strong.
Not long afterward, a man and a woman were booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail.
As the officers were about to investigate the scented apartment, a Chicago man, 43-year-old Sylvester D. Johnson, walked out the door with a dog he said needed to use the bathroom, according to a probable cause affidavit filed. After the man kept walking, officers forced him to return to the apartment, where they saw a baggie of marijuana on a living room table.
A 64-year-old woman, Belinda Flynn of West Lafayette, soon walked in from another room and put the dog in a back room, and officers detained them. Neither was listed on the lease, and they said the person who is on the lease was at work, according to police. Johnson said he had been staying in the apartment about three months, and Flynn for about a month.
After procuring a search warrant, according to the affidavit, officers found several marijuana roaches; small plastic baggies; a scale; a 45-caliber handgun with a loaded magazine; baggies and glass pipes with residue; and 15 small baggies with white rocklike material in an Ice Breakers container commonly used to hide drugs.
"I asked Johnson where he had procured the firearm. Johnson said it was either in Memphis, Tennessee, or Atlanta, Georgia," an officer wrote. "However, later while en route to the Tippecanoe County (Jail), Johnson said he had bought it on 'the street' in Indianapolis two weeks prior."
When asked where he had bought the crack cocaine, he said in Chicago, the court document said.
Johnson is charged with dealing cocaine and possessing marijuana and cocaine. As of Friday afternoon, he is in the jail on $1,000 bond, jail records show.
Flynn is charged with possessing cocaine and paraphernalia. As of Friday afternoon, she was still in the jail on $500 bond.