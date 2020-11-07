Four days after Election Day, most votes are in: former Vice President Joseph Biden has won the 2020 presidential election.
As states continued to announce their voting results, Biden surpassed the necessary 270 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press. The process took days longer than normal, as an influx of mail-in and absentee ballots meant a longer counting procedure.
While most states had already been projected to win by major news outlets and the Associated Press, America held its breath as Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Alaska continued to count votes in races too close to call.
A Saturday morning update from several major news outlets made it official, and AP called the nation for Biden around 11:30 a.m. Pennsylvania flipped blue as more ballots rolled in after incumbent President Donald Trump held the lead in the state for most of the week.
Indiana was called for Trump early Tuesday night.