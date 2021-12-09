COVID-19 cases ‌have‌ ‌begun‌ ‌to‌ ‌rise‌ ‌in‌ ‌Tippecanoe‌ ‌County since mid-November,‌ ‌and‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌are‌ ‌the‌ ‌highest‌ ‌they‌ ‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌since‌ ‌January.‌ ‌

“There’s‌ ‌been‌ ‌quite‌ ‌a‌ ‌significant‌ ‌steep‌ ‌climb,”‌ ‌said public‌ ‌health‌ ‌officer‌ ‌Dr. Jeremy‌ ‌Adler in a Tippecanoe County Health Department meeting Wednesday.‌ ‌“New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌150s,‌ ‌170s.‌ ‌Today‌ ‌has‌ ‌been‌ ‌160.”‌ ‌

Hospitals like ‌Franciscan‌ ‌and‌ ‌IU‌ ‌Arnett‌ ‌have‌ ‌seen‌ ‌maximum‌ ‌capacity‌ ‌in‌ ‌recent‌ ‌days.‌ ‌

Before‌ ‌Thanksgiving,‌ ‌Franciscan‌ ‌had‌ ‌21‌ ‌active‌ ‌COVID‌ ‌patients ‌and‌ ‌IU‌ ‌Arnett‌ ‌had‌ ‌23,‌ ‌but‌ ‌as‌ ‌of‌ ‌Monday,‌ ‌those‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌jumped‌ ‌to‌ ‌41‌ ‌and‌ ‌40‌. ‌Adler said the hospitals are “‌quite‌ ‌busy‌ ‌and‌ ‌quite‌ ‌strained.”

“As‌ ‌of‌ ‌today,‌ ‌we‌ ‌have‌ ‌50‌ COVID patients ‌in‌ ‌Arnett,”‌ said Dr. Christopher Mansfield of IU Health Arnett‌.‌ ‌“The‌ ‌occupancy‌ ‌at‌ ‌IU‌ ‌Arnett‌ ‌has‌ ‌been‌ ‌high.‌

“Our‌ ‌ICU‌ ‌is‌ ‌full‌ ‌and‌ ‌bumped‌ ‌out‌ ‌people‌ ‌to‌ ‌other‌ ‌areas‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌hospital.”‌ ‌

Franciscan‌ ‌has limited its elective surgery patients to clear beds, and IU Arnett has completely closed down elective surgeries until further notice.

“We have no space to take care of them post-procedure,” Mansfield said. “We’re converting spaces to patient care areas, like conference rooms and pre-operative and post-operative spaces.”

At the meeting, West Lafayette mayor John Dennis expressed his hope for the county to follow mask mandates and get vaccinated.

“There’s nothing more true than ‘It’s not over ‘til it's over,’” Dennis said. “Instead of the ball being in (the government's) court, now it’s in yours. It’s not that hard to put on a mask. It’s not that hard to limit how many people are at our holiday parties.

“Please, think about others. Think about your friends. Think about the business community. At least wear a mask.”

