A homeless Lafayette man has been charged with attempted murder following a Jan. 10 stabbing in Centennial Park.
Travion Barbee, 37, allegedly began hitting a woman who was at the park with her two children, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Her boyfriend, who was there playing basketball, ran to them to fight off Barbee and, during the reported fight, fell to the ground and noticed the knife in Barbee’s hand. He was stabbed in the leg, bottom and hand several times, the affidavit reads.
After Barbee fled, the woman reportedly felt blood and realized she had been stabbed in the neck.
When police arrived, the woman had significant blood loss, the affidavit reads.
Less than an hour after the couple called the police, LPD found Barbee, who matched the description the couple had given and was reportedly covered in grass stains and blood on his shoes and pants, on 13th Street.
He was sweating and out of breath like he’d been running, the affidavit reads.
After the woman got to the hospital, she was still recovering after surgery to repair an artery that had been damaged in the fight. Her boyfriend also had treatment for the stab wounds to his thigh, buttocks and hand.
By Jan. 11, they were both in stable condition.
Barbee was still in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the current inmate list on the jail logs.
He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, aggravated battery use when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and is being held with a bond of $500,000 surety and $50,000 cash.
The pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 14 before the jury trial on May 16.