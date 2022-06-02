A police officer at a Lafayette gas station on a call last week noticed a man in the parking lot watching the officer's moves.
That suspicious activity led police to watch and follow 24-year-old Walter O. Stegall of Chicago, who was a passenger of a ride-share driver just after midnight on May 27, according to court documents filed Thursday.
The driver had gone into the gas station for a drink, she later told police. The ride was to last two hours, but the rider would not tell her his name, and after police followed the vehicle out of the gas station parking lot, Stegall told her to drive faster. According to the probable cause affidavit, she told him she was not allowed to drive faster than the speed limit.
She finally drove into Cambridge Estates, and "she ultimately pulled onto Brandywine Court as the male requested because she was fearful as to what may occur if she did not comply," the court document said. Stegall "immediately ran out of the vehicle" and away from police, trying to hide between parked vehicles, before being arrested.
Stegall gave police a false name until being told that if he were booked into the jail as a "John Doe," he would not be released on bail, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police say they found under his seat a .40-caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a switch "making the firearm operable as a machine gun." An officer noticed that Stegall's cell phone screen appeared to show a photo of a gun that appeared to be the same gun.
Stegall has at least two prior convictions in Illinois of firearm-related offenses, according to the affidavit. Illinois Department of Corrections show he is "an absconder from parole considered to be armed and dangerous."
He is charged with five offenses, including three for gun-related charges and resisting law enforcement.
Records show he was in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Thursday afternoon on $5,000 bond.