A man was found dead around Pheasant Run apartments in Lafayette early Sunday morning.
Michael McCord Jr., 21, of Rockford, Illinois, was identified as the victim of the shooting, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s office.
Multiple shots fired were reported to Lafayette Police Department about 12:44 a.m., an LPD press release reads.
The death was ruled a homicide, and the preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s press release reads.
It was likely a targeted shooting and no arrests have been made, the LPD press release reads. The homicide is still under investigation.
Among other crimes LPD responded to over the weekend, a Lafayette man was reportedly taken to an Indianapolis hospital for life-threatening injuries after allegedly being beaten with a hammer on the 1500 block of Holloway Drive.
LPD arrested four people following the beating Sunday evening, the press release reads.
Daniel Rico-Cortes, 19, and Osvaldo Ortiz-Rodriguez, 18, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. The other arrests were juveniles ages 16 and 17.
Rico-Cortes and Ortiz-Rodriguez are both still being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Monday afternoon, each with a bond of $1,500, according to jail logs.
A 3-year-old shot themself Saturday evening after finding a loaded gun in a house on the 1400 block of Broadway Street.
The child was taken to the hospital for the graze wound and has since been discharged, the press release reads. No arrests were made following the incident.
LPD received several reports of shots being fired around the 2300 block of State Street late Saturday evening, the press release reads.
Officers reportedly found bullet casings in the area, and a passing vehicle was allegedly struck in the tire.
No one reported any injuries to LPD and no one has been arrested.