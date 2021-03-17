Lafayette resident Gerald Thompson faces multiple felony charges after allegedly molesting a child whom he was babysitting, according to a probable cause affidavit filed today.
The victim, who is less than 10 years old, said that Thompson, 48, babysat her overnight at his residence multiple times during the summer of 2019 and March 2020, the affidavit states.
Thompson allegedly showed the girl pornographic videotapes and told her to “remove her pants and sit on the bed,” the affidavit reads. Thompson then allegedly removed his own pants and fondled the victim. He reportedly told the victim to perform oral sex on him.
The victim alleged that on a separate date, Thompson attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with her.
The victim told police that Thompson only stopped when she complained of pain, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed a woman who said Thompson had babysat the victim at his residence on multiple occasions, the affidavit reads.
On Thursday, officers searched Thompson’s residence and reportedly located pornographic DVD’s, marijuana and large bags of candy in the spare bedroom of the apartment. They noted that the residence matched the victim’s descriptions from her interviews.
Prior to the search, officers detained Thompson as he left his residence in his car, according to the affidavit. Thompson reportedly struggled as an officer attempted to remove him from the vehicle. Other officers arrived to assist and Thompson was arrested.
The county prosecutor has charged Thompson with child solicitation, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and five counts of child molestation.
The state has requested a cash bond of $25,000.
Since the arrest, Lafayette Police Department has been made aware of other potential victims, according to an LPD press release.
LPD asks that anyone with any information in regards to the investigation surrounding Gerald Lafayette Thompson, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.