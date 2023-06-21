A county courthouse tour, a French dinner, a pie-making workshop and Asian cooking classes are among several events being featured Saturday at the Gala of Hope event hosted by the Lafayette Urban Ministry.
The fundraiser at the Wells Community Cultural Center, 638 North St., Lafayette, will be 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Each ticket for the 21-and-up event grants entry for two people, costs $75 and is available to buy online.
“It used to be called ‘Port of Hope,’” LUM Event Organizer Josh Prokopy said. “It ran as ‘Port of Hope’ from 2016 to 2021. And then we took a break last year and now we’re trying out kind of a new approach.”
Port of Hope was originally hosted during November, which was apparently a very busy time for LUM. It was in the middle of the week and usually with a Caribbean band playing music.
Now it's in June, on a weekend and will be in The Arts Federation’s art gallery. According to the Gala of Hope website, this year will also see a variety of performances including Chinese Pipa player Jia-Li Mason, local jazz band Traveler’s Dream and Greater Lafayette Youth Ballet and Chinese Dance Club.
“This is kind of an experimental year,” Prokopy said. “I don’t know if we’ll stick with what we’ve done here or if we’ll go back to the old formula.”
The gala is largely a fundraiser for LUM’s immigration clinic.
“The immigration clinic costs over $100,000 a year to operate,” Prokopy said. “Obviously, that money has to come from somewhere. We write grants but we also try and hold a fundraising event.”
They’ve set a goal of $25,000 for the weekend but are grateful for whatever they raise.
“It’s about education as well,” he said. “I mean, people who come there will have the opportunity to learn more about the work of the immigration clinic, to learn some more about clients who come to us and generally … to help raise awareness about the fact that immigration is an issue in our community.”
The immigration clinic
The clinic originally opened in 2014 as the only program of its kind in Tippecanoe County, then-assistant director Yanina Gomez Szyszko said last year.
The clinic still provides help navigating US immigration laws for those who have a right to be here, director Christian Gallo said.
Mostly, it provides assistance for those who need to get out of dangerous situations.
“I was talking to this guy — he’s from Cuba — in order to get out of Cuba,” Gallo said. “He was opposed to the government and he had the bad idea to say it and he started being persecuted.”
Cuba is a mere 90 miles from the US, but his persecution forced him out of the country in the opposite direction to the US.
“This guy was flown to a Caribbean country … from there to Brazil, from Brazil to Bolivia,” Gallo said.
He ended up in South America and had to travel North through Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Mexico before he could turn himself in at the US border.
“He told me that one of the worst parts was going through the Colombian jungle,” he said. “He had to walk through dead people.
“I said, ‘Why dead people?’ (He said,) ‘Old people, they cannot keep pace with the coyote and they just abandoned them.’”
He is still working to get a green card through the Cuban Adjustment Act for him to stay in the US.
Last summer, the immigration clinic was focused on getting temporary protected status for refugees of Ukraine and Afghanistan, which is a status that allows for those refugees to stay here and work, but it isn’t a path to citizenship.
Luckily, everyone applying for TPS from last summer was eventually approved.
“There were a couple of ones that they gave us a little bit of a problem, but we never took a ‘no,’” Gallo said. “There was one case that they rejected like three times and we finally got that one approved.”
The clinic is largely staffed by volunteer attorneys. Several accredited volunteers are also able to show up in court to represent clients.
Although he’s been working in immigration law for 16 years, Gallo is still trying to gain more avenues to help.
“I’m working toward full accreditation so I can appear in court,” he said. “And I’m also taking the bar exam. That may take (a while).”
The clinic’s number of cases at any given time fluctuates depending on need, but they usually meet with 80 to 100 potential clients every month, Gallo said.
Gallo went to the Catholic Legal Immigration Network conference, also known as CLINIC, hosted in Miami, earlier this year.
He said it was a very beneficial event for him, being able to network with other lawyers and compare experiences.
“There’s a lot of Cubans coming here,” he said, “so it’s good to talk to people from Miami, where there’s a lot of Cubans there.”