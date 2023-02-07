City councilman Nick DeBoer wrapped up his report on the proceedings of the joint board set up to facilitate communication between Purdue and West Lafayette.
“Have you read ‘Gulliver’s Travels,’” councilman Pete Bunder asked his fellow council member.
Bunder described a scene from Jonathan Swift’s book, a floating island filled with scientists, so focused on science that they only care about solving the mysteries of the world within their island.
“They don’t have a lot to do with the island that is below them, " Bunder said. “They float above the rest of the world.
“Sometimes Purdue is like that.”
Monday’s West Lafayette City Council meeting passed a resolution calling on Purdue to acknowledge the housing crisis in West Lafayette. A $19 million expansion to an Inari greenhouse was approved, and Mayor John Dennis’ final state of the city address to the council as he departs from the position.
Purdue and housing
“There’s been a challenge for many years, but it’s just kept going to a crescendo,” councilman James Blanco said. “That is housing: not just housing affordability, but housing that’s available.”
Blanco referred to a report by the Area Planning Commission saying there were no vacancies reported in the C parking premises. Commuter students who live outside a defined barrier, which stretches from U.S. 231 to Ninth Street in Lafayette, can apply for C-parking permits.
“The vacancy rate has always been fairly low in recent years, (but now) that number is zero,” Blanco said. “That reflects a crisis in terms of housing.”
The resolution proposed by Blanco calling for a “shared understanding concerning housing,” is a “call to action,” to Purdue and the city to tackle the housing availability crisis, Blanco said. The resolution unanimously passed.
“Over the past decade, this has gone from crisis to bigger crisis,” DeBoer said. “I’ve told them every single time it's insufficient what has been done.
“(I hope) we learn the lesson that we better overshoot (housing) rather than undershoot. Otherwise, we will just keep on seeing these crisis level numbers.”
Despite the consistent construction of apartments, Purdue’s classes were getting bigger and bigger, Blanco said. The rental report even had units outside of campus with low vacancy.
“The one thing that surprised me when I came on city council, I thought there was way more communication with Purdue,” councilman Ted Hardesty said before DeBoer laughed in response.
“It just shocked me the way they speak to you.”
Taking his own aim at Purdue, Bunder said he saw two ways Purdue had made the council’s job “almost impossible.”
“Somewhere in 1993, sometime after building HIllenbrand Hall, the university decided (the city’s) not going to deal with the college anymore, that's for entrepreneurs,” Bunder said.
Bunder said Purdue’s approach to handling all of its own construction led to working with investors to create a “hybrid” system, letting investors build and manage dormitories with some financing from the university.
He also said universities were “reluctant” to build dormitories because of the investment and maintenance required for them, and getting other investors to build them was Purdue’s preferred outcome.
Purdue Research Foundation, a private non-profit foundation, was responsible for building Parker Hall in 2012. Bunder said Purdue hadn’t made any significant construction between the construction of Hillenbrand in 1994 and the construction of Parker in 2020.
“There is no building!” Bunder yelled while hitting his desk. “We've remodeled some of the rooms, but this inherently means that the rooms have gotten nicer and bigger, and so with fewer beds.”
“So we have 20 years where this has not been an issue for the University, somebody else is supposed to worry about that, it’s unclear who.”
Bunder said the second issue was the city had no idea how big Purdue is going to get.
“I love increased development, but do we have enough bedrooms, classrooms, professors? What kind of education will we offer? What kind of housing will we offer?” Bunder asked, laughing.
Bunder said he hoped Purdue’s new administration under President Mung Chiang would communicate more with the council.
“I read with interest that the first presidential scholar is actually a scholar,” Bunder chuckled. “Maybe this means we can do things just a little bit differently.
Inari Greenhouse
Inari, a gene editing company looking to improve the yield of corn and soybean plants that opened a greenhouse in West Lafayette in 2021, had a $19 million expansion approved during the meeting.
Councilman David Sanders was the only member to vote against the expansion due to concerns about a tax abatement Inari would receive.
“Tax abatements are the opioids of the corporate masses,” Sanders said. “Corporations appear to be addicted to them.”
Mayor Dennis’ farewell
When Mayor Dennis took the mic, the entire room was silent.
“It’s been an honor to work with some of you for a long time, we’ve got to know each other pretty well,” Dennis said, looking up from his notes, “but there were some people that are very important to me in my life that I don't think you've ever met, so I want to introduce them.”
Dennis introduced his daughter, his best friend and his wife, who he stood up to applaud for the support she has shown him during his four terms as mayor.
“I just wanted to say thanks to the people who have been so important to me all my life,” Dennis said, “and as always, thank you.”
Councilman DeBoer joked that Dennis still had 10 months left as mayor.
“I just wanted to get all the easy parts out of the way, before I forget,” the mayor said.