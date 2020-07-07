Two weeks after the last death was announced, the Indiana State Health Department reported on Tuesday the ninth death in Tippecanoe County caused by the coronavirus, which happened Sunday.
The ISDH's coronavirus-tracking website updates daily at noon, and reports that overall Indiana has seen more than 2,500 deaths caused by the virus. More than 48,000 positive cases have been found in Indiana, per the website. With more than 530,000 Hoosiers tested overall, this means the positive case rate sits at about 9% for the state.
Hoosiers younger than 40 account for nearly half of all positive cases in the county, according to the ISDH website. The ISDH does not display demographic breakdowns for deaths in individual counties, stating that "the data is being suppressed to protect the identities of people that live in this area."