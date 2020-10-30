The city of West Lafayette is making major adjustments to its Halloween plans in order to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said the city asks residents to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which say trick-or-treaters should incorporate a cloth mask into their costumes, maintain social distancing and avoid contact with people with whom they do not live.
Beatrix Rausch, president of Happy Hollow Neighborhood Association, said houses should set up stations with individually packed bags of goodies this year. The stations can be set on driveways or near the sidewalk, she said.
She said some homeowners in the neighborhood will monitor trick-or-treating to ensure it happens safely.
“Some people are standing outside with masks and gloves as they hand out bags,” she said. “Some are taking a head count of how many children are actually going to come and look for candy.”
Rausch said some people, particularly older and high-risk residents, will be shutting off their lights and staying inside during trick-or-treating.
Handing out candy is not such a treat for some homeowners, she said, and many won’t miss it.
“Many of the parents are relieved to not have to hand out candy,” Rausch said. “The kids are the most upset.”
Other Halloween events — petting zoos, hay-rides and parties — have been deemed high-risk and are either canceled or limited in capacity to allow for social distancing. In New Chauncey, the annual Halloween parade has been canceled.
“Everyone appears to be putting in some extra effort decorating, carving pumpkins, and celebrating that way,” said Zachary Baiel, president of New Chauncey Neighborhood Association.
“No measure is enough, but at least it’s something to protect others,” Rausch said. “I think that you have to take responsibility for yourself. If you or your children are feeling sick, you have to quarantine yourself.”