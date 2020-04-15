The second death due to COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County was confirmed during a press conference Wednesday.
The person was elderly and had been receiving hospice care, according to county health officer Jeremy Adler. The death occurred Tuesday.
Adler said the county — through partnerships with the state health department, local hospitals and private companies — has tested more than 2,000 patients suspected of carrying the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 46 cases confirmed. The actual number of COVID-19 patients in the county is likely higher than the reported figure because of testing restrictions.
“It’s hard to say how much is out there. We all suspect there is more than we know about because testing has not been readily available or easily accessible,” Adler said. “Could there be dozens more, hundreds more, thousands more? That’s what we’re trying to get a feel for.”
Many patients exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus do not meet enough criteria to be tested and thus are told to stay home, according to the Tippecanoe County Health Department. Adler said the county hopes to expand its reporting process for presumptive cases — when patients show symptoms but are not immediately tested.
The health department issued guidelines for people who suspect they may be carriers of the virus.
“First, you need to stay home except to get medical care,” Adler said. “It’s important to separate yourself from other family members to the best of your ability. And it’s important to call your health-care provider.”
Health-care providers will counsel patients about where to get tested and how to properly care for themselves, according to Adler. Only in the event of severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or persistent chest pain, should individuals immediately go to the emergency room.
Forecasting the surge
The surge in coronavirus cases that Indiana public health officials initially predicted to occur this week is now expected to take place in late April to early May. The new forecast prompted the Tippecanoe County Health Department to cancel public gatherings until June 30.
Adler, who issued Tuesday’s order canceling “large, planned community events,” said he made the decision early in consideration of the large volumes of money and resources necessary to plan the gatherings.
“I asked myself, ‘Is it realistic to think that we could safely hold large community events involving hundreds of thousands of people in May or June?’” Adler said. “And the answer to that question is, unfortunately, no. It would not be safe, the risk would be too high.”
The cancellation includes public planned events such as festivals, fairs, camps and sporting events. It does not include privately hosted events like barbecues, though Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order discourages gatherings of more than 10 people.
The governor’s stay-at-home order, which is set to expire April 20, is likely to be extended in light of the revised forecast of a peak in positive cases, according to Adler.
The postponed expectations for the surge could be an indication that Indiana’s stay-at-home policies are working to check the spread of the virus, Adler said. But he and other local officials at Wednesday’s press conference preached caution about “returning to normal” too readily.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said the opening of Purdue’s campus will be gradual and regulated, with plans being updated daily as more information about the virus’s spread is obtained. The University has created a Safe Campus Task Force composed of members of various academic departments to create protocols for safe reopening ahead of the fall semester.
“Nobody on this panel wants to keep things shut down,” Dennis said, referring to the panel of public officials and doctors. “We have around 40,000 people who come and go from our community every semester. That is a major undertaking, so we need to be very realistic about how much longer things need to be contained.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that a rebound in the virus’s spread could occur up to six months after an area experiences its highest number of cases, Adler said. Avoiding such a resurgence will require a gradual, if not overly cautious, approach.
“What is happening at the community level in terms of physical or social distancing is working,” said Dr. James Bien, vice president of quality and patient safety at IU Health Arnett Hospital. “We have not experienced the feared surge yet. It seems to be that it’s always two weeks in the future, which is exactly what we want.
“Success in my mind will be we’ll all feel like we overprepared,” he added.