Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced the creation of the Schweitzer Center at Purdue Polytechnic High School Englewood during Friday’s Purdue Board of Trustees meeting in Indianapolis, according to a press release.
The center will be named after Edmund Schweitzer III and his wife Beatriz, who donated $4 million to the school, allocating $2 million to the Schweitzer Center staff, consisting of part-time mentors for students and full-time advising staff and another $2 million to need-based scholarships for underrepresented students attending the Colleges of Engineering, Science and the Polytechnic Institute.
“Supporting education is important to Bea and me, and we’re pleased this gift to Purdue will provide current and future students with the educational and life skills needed for future success in a 21st-century economy,” Edmund Schweitzer said.
“We wanted to do something to make a difference for others who, in turn, can make a difference in their own communities to change the world,” Beatriz Schweitzer said.
Schweitzer also expressed the importance and benefits of STEM careers in society as a motivation behind his and his wife’s gift.
“What a cool thing to be a part of a career that’s fun, valuable, pays well and allows you to contribute to your community – wherever you come from and wherever you may go,” he said.
The first Purdue Polytechnic High School was founded in 2017 in Indianapolis, and the network now includes two other schools in Broad Ripple and South Bend.
“With the first graduation just months away, we’re very encouraged that many PPHS students will be qualified and eager to attend Purdue,” Daniels said. “The last critical element is to make sure finances don’t prevent them from doing so. The Schweitzers’ gift enables us to take a ‘giant leap’ toward removing that final barrier.”