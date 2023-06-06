A Lafayette man reportedly had bruises, cuts and scrapes on his shoulder and knees after he fell from his car when an 18-year-old allegedly drove off with it in January.
Now 19 years old, Jacob Edwards is charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury and auto theft. The charges along with a probable cause affidavit were filed Tuesday.
The carjacking victim was allegedly driving in the 6500 block of County Road 1200 South on Jan. 19 when he saw a Volkswagen Jetta broken down on the side of the road. He decided to stop and help pull the car out of the ditch.
He told Edwards he needed to go home to get some tools to help him out, the affidavit said.
While he was gone, an officer responded to a call about a broken down car and was turned away when Edwards told the officer he already had help on the way.
When the victim returned and started hooking the cable up to the Jetta, he heard the car door of his Ford F-150 truck open. He saw Edwards behind the wheel and ran to try to pull him out of the truck.
Edwards put the truck into drive and accelerated. The victim reportedly had one hand on the steering wheel and the other grasping Edwards’ sweatshirt. After he lost his footing and was dragged along the ground, Edwards allegedly began punching him in the arms until they went numb and he was forced to let go.
When sheriff's deputies ran the license plate on the Jetta, they found out Edwards was a suspect in an armed bank robbery in New Baltimore, Michigan, and was believed to be driving a Jetta.
The victim also told police he had a Beretta handgun in the truck when it was stolen, along with several rounds of ammunition.
Later that evening, Vermilion County, Illinois, sheriff's deputies reportedly found the stolen truck and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
Edwards did not stop and instead drove through a nearby field, and the police car got stuck trying to pursue. Another officer later found the truck, which had been abandoned.
The next day, a man was reported knocking on doors in the area when an officer identified him and ordered him to show his hands, the affidavit said.
The officer shot at Edwards when he looked like he was trying to fire the handgun, officials said. He ran into a nearby field, where he was arrested. The gun was in front of him in the field.
It is unclear where Edwards is now; Tippecanoe court records do not refer to a request for extradition, and Tippecanoe County Jail records indicate he is not there as of Tuesday afternoon.