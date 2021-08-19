Main Street Books will host ‘Memories for Tamzin’ today at 3 p.m. to celebrate the life and achievements of store owner Tamzin Malone, who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and is in hospice care in her home. Tamzin and Ted Malone have owned and operated Main Street Books for the last six years.
Organized by Malone’s friend Elizabeth Lincourt, the event is intended to honor Tamzin’s love of stories by asking the community to share their stories of her.
The event will be hosted at the bookstore, located at 426 Main St, Lafayette from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to share their memories of Tamzin and her husband Ted in the form of a short video, which will be compiled and sent to her family.