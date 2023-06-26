Law enforcement agencies across the state will be on the lookout for impaired drivers around the Independence Day holiday.
The agencies will take part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, according to a news release. From Friday until July 8, officers will be increasing patrols with the primary goal of preventing tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday.
The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
"Impaired driving is a serious problem that claims the lives of thousands of people each year in our state and nation. While increased enforcement efforts can help to reduce impaired driving, we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem,” Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said in the release. “If you are going to drink, please designate a sober driver or call a taxi. It is not worth risking your life or the lives of others."
About 37 people die in the U.S. in drunk driving crashes every day. That’s about one person every 39 minutes and more than 13,384 annually, according to NHTSA.
Of the 949 traffic fatalities last year in Indiana, 110, or 12 percent, were alcohol related. Although that is a decline from 115 in 2021, there is still a long way to go. During the weekend around Independence Day alone, there were 11 fatal collisions with two involving a driver over the legal limit.
In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers younger than 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.
Impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment and can slow coordination, judgment and reaction times on the road.
In Indiana, police are seeing an increasing number of people driving drug-impaired, especially under the influence of cannabis. In the first quarter of 2023, half of the tests given for drug-impaired driving came back positive for one or more substances. More than 60% of those positive tests were poly-drug, or more than one drug detected.