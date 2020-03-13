West Lafayette officials announced on Friday that payments to the city will no longer be taken in person at the temporary city hall, 1200 N. Salisbury St.
“Beginning today, March 13, 2020, we ask that all payments to the city be made online, via postal mail or left in the secure payment drop box at the city parking lot, located at 2329 N Salisbury Street,” an announcement from Mayor John Dennis said. “For your benefit and the benefit of our staff, we will not take in person payments until further notice.”
In a press release city officials said they were following guidelines suggested by the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
“We are in unique times and ask that all citizens be flexible,” the Mayor’s statement said. “This is a fluid situation and we will keep you informed as we learn new information. Thank you for your understanding. I am proud of our community and know you will all do what’s best for the greater good.”