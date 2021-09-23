A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly beating a woman in the presence of a child, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Tony Matthews, 20, reportedly battered the victim, his ex-girlfriend, during an argument Saturday afternoon. Matthews punched her several times with both hands and grabbed her hair while still punching her. During the altercation, the victim’s brother, a child, was in the residence, according to the affidavit.
The victim tried to call the police, but Matthews took her phone and threw it across the room, which shattered the phone. She then ran to a neighbor’s house and used their phone, the affidavit states.
Police later detained Matthews at a Casey’s General Store. As officers searched Matthews, they found marijuana and a controlled substance in his belongings, the affidavit states.
Matthews was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, interference with the reporting of a crime and possession of marijuana.