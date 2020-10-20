A Lafayette man was charged Tuesday after allegedly driving while intoxicated, leaving his car at the scene of an accident and calling police later to report that car stolen.
Lafayette police officers arrived at the intersection of South Street and Earl Avenue on Oct. 14 to find a man lying on the sidewalk next to a Volkswagen Passat, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim was reportedly disoriented and did not remember what had happened, with witnesses to the scene reporting they found the man unconscious in his car shortly after the accident took place.
The other car found at the scene was a gold Ford Taurus registered under Bailey’s name, but no driver was found in the vehicle — just one black Air Force One shoe and paperwork belonging to 35-year-old Dionne Bailey.
Bailey reportedly called the Lafayette Police Department around 3 a.m. to report that his vehicle had been stolen. He told officers he had been at his residence all evening when officers were dispatched to his home on South Street, the affidavit states.
LPD officers then spoke with a witness who said she was at Bailey’s residence earlier the prior evening, per the affidavit. The witness reportedly told police Bailey left his home for a period of time, and contacted the police when he returned later that night.
Bailey reportedly then admitted to driving his vehicle during the accident and consuming alcohol beforehand, but said he had not consumed any alcohol after the accident took place, according to the affidavit. Officers gave him a portable breath test that had a result of 0.17% alcohol concentrate.
The witness later identified the shoe found at the scene as Bailey’s, locating a matching Air Force One in his residence. The witness reportedly told police that Bailey was the only person with keys to the Ford Taurus.
Court records state Bailey was convicted of operating a vehicle while suspended around Oct. 5 in the Tippecanoe Superior Court 6, with his driving privileges currently under suspension by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. He was also convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated around Jan. 21, 2014, in Marion Superior Court, according to the affidavit.
Bailey currently faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident; causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with an BAC of .08 or higher; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; prior conviction within seven years; operating a motor vehicle while endangering a person; driving while suspended; prior conviction within 10 years; and false informing, according to online court documents.