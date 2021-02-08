The Indiana Department of Education announced today that a second round of federal stimulus funding would be allocated to Indiana schools.
The CARES Act 2.0 will distribute over $881 million to public and non-public schools in Indiana, according to a press release from the education department. The funding consists of two components: the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools. These two funds will distribute $799.37 million and $81.66 million respectively.
CARES 2.0 also includes more than $115 million in discretionary funding available to the state as well as $327 million for higher education, according to the release.
Purdue was given $22,588,795 as part of the original CARES Act, according to previous Exponent reporting.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools each have their own set of expenses that are eligible for reimbursement, according to the department's website. Some eligible uses for funding are the same as the original CARES Act while CARES 2.0 introduces several new uses.
New uses for funding under ESSER include:
- Addressing learning loss among students, including low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care … including by :
- Administering and using high-quality assessments that are valid and reliable
- Implementing evidence-based activities to meet comprehensive needs of students
- Providing information and assistance to parents and families on how they can effectively support students
- Tracking student attendance and improving student engagement in distance education
- School facility repairs and improvements to enable operation of schools to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards
- Inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, replacement, and upgrade projects to improve the indoor air quality in school facilities
New uses for funding under EANS include:
- Improving ventilation systems, including windows or portable air-purification systems
- Redeveloping instructional plans for remote or hybrid learning, or to address learning loss
- Other materials, supplies, or equipment recommended by the CDC for reopening and operation of school facilities to effectively maintain health and safety
- Expanding capacity to administer coronavirus testing to effectively monitor and suppress the virus
- Educational technology