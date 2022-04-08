Tibor Spitz, a 92 year old Czechoslovakian Holocaust survivor, spoke at the Great Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance Committee’s “The Art Cured Me!” Thursday night.
The event focused on Spitz’s art and his past experiences.
Tibor Spitz is a professional artist and lecturer with a total of 600 paintings and sculptures. After a career in glass blowing in Cuba in 1968, he then moved to Canada and finally ended up in New York.
Spitz was born and raised in a little town located high in the Czechoslovakian mountains called Dolny Kubin until his teen years. He said he was given religious schooling at home by his parents and was raised Jewish.. In his regular public school, Spitz said he was only one of two Jewish students in his classes.
Laws were created in Eastern Europe to further persecute the Jews. People were forced to wear four inch white stars and even forfeit land, Spitz said.
“We didn’t understand that (Hitler) would actually do it,” Tibor said about World War II. “We thought he was a bluffing politician.”
None of the other children from Spitz’s home survived the war.
“Almost all my relatives were murdered, only six people in my family survived.”
Spitz said he was honored to be at the event, considering there are very few Holocaust survivors.
“It’s become a rarity to speak to someone who was there.” Spitz said.
As a young adult, Spitz figured out that he could express himself through art when trying to cope with his harsh experiences during the war. His artwork consists of scenes that he witnessed.
One painting, “Fiddler on Hoof,” depicts a red man riding a horse and playing the fiddle. Spitz said the fiddler was supposed to represent the unsteadiness the war created, and the horse to represent the controlled chaos of it all.