The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice and five anonymous women claiming that Indiana's abortion ban, Senate Enrolled Act 1, violates Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday against the individual members of the Indiana medical licensing board, along with county prosecutors for Marion, Lake, Monroe, St. Joseph and Tippecanoe.
Three of the five women hail from Monroe County, another is from Marion County and one is from Allen County.
The plaintiffs hold "sincere religious beliefs" that abortions are necessary under certain circumstances that are prohibited by the abortion ban.
"Although some religions believe human life begins at conception," the lawsuit reads, "this is not an opinion shared by all religions or religious people."
The Jewish belief system holds that an embryo is "merely water," before the 40th day of gestation, and the life of a child begins at birth, not conception, according to the lawsuit. It argues that an embryo or fetus is simply a part of the woman's body, with no life or independent rights of its own.
Jewish law also recognizes that an abortion should be performed if the birth is a serious threat to the mother's mental health — something that is expressly excluded in the abortion ban.
The plaintiffs represent Judaism, Islam and "independent spiritual belief systems," according to the ACLU.
Islamic beliefs also hold that the fetus doesn't have a soul until 120 days after conception, and abortions should be accessible for the first 40 days, and after the first 40 days if there is "a pressing need that justifies it in the eyes of Islamic law.
This lawsuit comes on the heels of another lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Lawyering Project and WilmerHale on behalf of health care providers and a pregnancy resource center, which claims the abortion ban violates both the Indiana Constitution’s right to privacy and equal privileges protections.
The abortion ban will eliminate all abortion access, aside from those as a result of rape and incest, a "lethal fetal anomaly" and those in which the life of the mother is at serious medical risk, beginning Sept. 15.