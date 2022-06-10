A 31-year-old Alabama woman has been charged in an incident in which she allegedly pointed a gun at a Wabash employee Wednesday night.
Dorothy Mae Smith of Eutaw, Alabama, was a passenger in a semi-truck that had pulled up to the business on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday. The driver of the truck had argued with an employee, re-entered the truck and began to drive away. The employee told police he shouted at the driver to stop, and the driver left the truck again and began arguing with the employee again.
That's when Smith allegedly left the passenger side of the semi and pointed a black handgun at the back of the employee's head, the court document said, and threatened to shoot him while the driver "pleaded with her to stop."
"The female eventually lowered the firearm and the male and female left in the semi," the affidavit said. Police stopped the semi at Veterans Memorial Parkway and 18th Street and later found the small-caliber gun and about 3 grams of marijuana in the cab.
Smith has been charged with felony charges of intimidation and pointing a firearm and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and carrying a handgun without a license.