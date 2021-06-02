A 29-year-old Lafayette man was charged Tuesday with neglect of a dependent after he allegedly allowed an infant to fall onto a hardwood floor while watching him in October and did not seek medical help for the boy.
Jason Tyrone Reed, of the 2000 block of Thompson Street, was reportedly watching Jasir Reed after picking him up about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24, according to a probable cause affidavit, which does not specify whether the infant is Jason Reed's child.
A woman later told police "she received phone calls and messages" from Reed about an hour later to pick up the child, but said she was unable to do so until about 9 p.m. When she arrived at Reed's home, she "observed the child's face was swollen and took him to the hospital," the court document said.
Reed later told police he was drinking alcohol and "was too intoxicated to care for the child," according to the affidavit. "Reed also admitted to dropping the child on the hardwood floor of his residence and delayed getting medical treatment for the child when he noticed swelling to the child's face."
Detectives received medical records last month from Indiana University Arnett Hospital in Lafayette and Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis that allegedly show the boy suffered a subdural hemorrhage and fluid collection on the brain.
The court records do not indicate whether the infant suffers any lingering effects from the incident.
Court records show that on Oct. 27, Reed pleaded guilty to an earlier charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person and was sentenced to a year's probation. A motion to revoke his probation was filed last month.