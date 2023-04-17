With 27 combined years of experience and one outsider, four candidates for the three at-large West Lafayette City Council seats debated Monday night.
Three of the four – David Sanders, Gerald Thomas and James Blanco – are already members of the city council while the fourth, Iris O’Donnell Bellisario, is not. Because there are only three available seats, one candidate will be left out.
The outsider of the group, Class of 2020 Purdue alumna O’Donnell Bellisario said she got involved in politics in high school by approaching West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis about something she cared about, which led her to working with the city council. Now, she mentors high school students on Earth Charter Indiana, a statewide initiative to bring climate change legislation to the State House.
When it comes to housing, all the candidates said they were not satisfied with the affordability of student and residential housing.
O’Donnell Bellisario said the greatest issue in West Lafayette is the affordability and availability of housing, saying that she is excited to be part of the community and stands for protecting the environment.
“Being able to share that passion and take what started out as a group in West Lafayette and grew into a whole statewide initiative, I think there's something we can also do here with Purdue students,” she said.
Her three competitors, all city council members, agree with her that the greatest issue that West Lafayette faces is housing, but Sanders focuses on the sustainability of housing development.
“Are the materials that housing or the factories are made of, will they be easily reusable and recyclable?” he said. “We should demand more of that from the development that occurs in our city.”
As a current Purdue professor, Sanders said he believes in working with the community to solve issues.
“I believe in government that is accountable, responsible and accessible,” he said, “and I've tried to embody that in my own term as West Lafayette city councilor.”
His fellow councilor, Blanco, joined city council during the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. This helped him see the necessity for affordable and accessible housing in West Lafayette, which he said is one of his main goals if he is elected.
Blanco specifically pointed to the Chauncey Hill development, which will provide “hundreds of beds” to residents in need of housing.
“It's not just the affordability, the number of places there are to live is simply not enough for the number of people we have,” Blanco said.
Thomas agreed the housing issue currently facing West Lafayette is the biggest problem and needs the most attention.
“I've had graduate students come to me and say, ‘I can't live in West Lafayette, I had to find an apartment in Lafayette.’ And that's just difficult to understand here,” Thomas said.
All the candidates emphasized working with Purdue on several issues, including student safety at night.
Sanders, in particular, cares about expanding the Purdue SafeWalk program off-campus to ensure student safety late at night.
“I think that we have issues off-campus, but near campus, as well,” he said. “I think that we need to extend that service of accompanying students to the near campus areas.”
O’Donnell Bellisario shared her experience as a single woman walking home at night on Purdue’s campus.
“I would love to see that expanded because you are only walking with typically one male, and that still can be sometimes intimidating,” she said. “I think there's some opportunities to grow that program and make sure that anyone who needs help, or who even just wants company, can make sure that they feel safe in that situation.”
Early voting for this position begins Tuesday.