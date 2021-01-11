U.S. Capitol police officer Howard Liebengood, who took his own life on Saturday, was a Purdue graduate, spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed today.
Liebengood had worked as an officer guarding the Capitol building since 2005, and was on duty during the riots on Wednesday, according to reporting from The Washington Post.
Liebengood graduated Purdue in 1991, Doty said, with a bachelor's degree in history.
It has not been confirmed if the events of Wednesday affected Liebengood's mental health or contributed to his suicide.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family and colleagues," a statement from Capitol Police read. "We ask that his family, and other USCP officers' and their families' privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time."
Liebengood is now the second Capitol police officer to die in the past seven days. Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the Capitol building riot.