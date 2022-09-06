Casey Lewis, 33, died in what LPD called a “targeted incident.” Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The Lafayette Police Department named Anthony J. Perez Jr. as a person of interest in the Sunday shooting at a Walmart in Lafayette.
The Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office charged Perez Tuesday for violating his home detention order by removing his electronic tracking device, court documents show. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police ask anyone with information to contact LPD through (765)807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.