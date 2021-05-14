Face coverings will no longer be required in public in West Lafayette, per a press release from the city's mayor's office Friday.
The mask ordinance, which went into effect in September 2020, required anyone within the city's limits to wear a mask in concert with the CDC's guidelines on COVID-19.
Because the CDC released new guidelines Thursday allowing fully vaccinated people to go maskless, the city is doing the same, as the press release states: "Given the CDC guidance now in effect, the mask ordinance will not be enforced within the city of West Lafayette and fully vaccinated people are free to resume activities as before the COVID-19 outbreak."