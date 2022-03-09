Lafayette police confiscated 17 guns from a man after his wife reported that he was suicidal, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Lafayette police received a call from the man's wife where she said he had reportedly posted a photo on Facebook with a gun in his mouth along with the caption "Yes or No."
The man posted another photo on Facebook in a hotel with same gun, a silver revolver with a black handle, in his mouth and his finger on the trigger with the caption "Hausta la Vista b----!"
The police tracked him to the hotel and told him to exit the room. When he refused, according to the court document, the police entered the room, handcuffed him and patted him down and allegedly found the gun from the photo around his waistband.
The police admitted the man to IU Arnett hospital and obtained a warrant to search his room and vehicle. Police also received boxes of guns and ammunition the man left at his mother's house, according to the affidavit.
In total, police reportedly found 17 firearms and 12 boxes of ammunition, which they confiscated.
The man has a court hearing scheduled for March 18, where he will seek to regain custody of the firearms.