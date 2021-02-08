Westminster Village, a local retirement home, will host a Valentine's dinner drive-thru event on Friday, with proceeds to support Meals on Wheels of Greater Lafayette, according to a press release.
“This Valentine’s Day, we invite you to join us in the fight against senior hunger. For every meal for two purchased at our drive-thru event, Meals on Wheels can provide two meals for a senior in need,” said Candace Watson-Swick, director of marketing and sales for Westminster Village, in the release.
The dinner will be an Italian dinner that serves two. The cost is $25 for a four cheese chicken pasta, caesar salad, garlic breadsticks and a mousse dessert. The meals will be available for pick-up Friday between 4-6 p.m.
Those interested in purchasing a dinner can pre-order here. For more information contact marketing@wvwl.org or (765) 463-7546.