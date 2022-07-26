INDIANAPOLIS - A wave of blue covered the north atrium of the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday as a "Love Them Both" rally brought hundreds of people inside to push for strict abortion regulations.
The blue shirts were passed out to the group as people gathered before the rally started at 11 a.m. Many people sported signs saying, “We are the pro-life generation” and “Abolish abortion now.”
Lauren Duell, Millie Barron and Titus Folks were among these on buses from Indianapolis churches. They heard of the rally through their churches and the organization Students For Life.
Folks said no one is happy with Senate Bill 1. People who perform an abortion “should get a felony charge,” he said. He wants to remove exceptions laid out in the bill.
They know people who have already testified in the Senate for stricter abortion regulations.
“My sister testified yesterday,” Duell said. “She said, ‘Everyone deserves a birthday.’”
The bill has more loose restrictions than Indiana already has, Folks claimed.
“The bill actually expands abortion access,” he said. “It lets rape exceptions for people after 22 weeks.”
This sentiment that Senate Bill 1 is not strict enough was shared widely throughout the group.
David Mervar of Fort Wayne is involved with Hoosiers for Life, the only organization in Indiana that advocates for abortion with no compromise.
Mervar wasn’t sporting the blue “love them both” shirt; instead, he was wearing all red with the message “Make America pro-life again.”
He said a skilled doctor should be able to save both the mother and the child, so an exception for the life of the mother does not make sense. Mervar himself said he works in real estate.
Several people, including Mervar, were also at Monday's pro-choice rally hosted by the ACLU and women4change.
He said there were no facts presented then, just screaming without dialogue. If he had to use one word to describe it, he said he would use the word “demonic.”
Pro-life advocates were the vast majority of public members there Tuesday, but there were still some pro-choice protesters.
April Lidinsky, a professor of women’s and gender studies at IU South Bend, was at the rally Monday and still protesting Tuesday.
The senators in favor of Senate Bill 1 don’t know the unintended consequences to these types of bans, Lidinsky said. They have every right to follow their own beliefs, but separation of church and state is fundamental to the United States.
It is not just abortion bans and back and forth arguments between pro-life advocates and pro-choice protesters that matter in Indiana right now. Both the Senate and the House debated family benefits and tax exemptions for mothers Tuesday.
“Indiana is in crisis,” Lidinsky said. “I would love to work with them with housing for the homeless, improving child care, education — that would be truly pro-life.”
No pro-life advocates remained in the Statehouse when four pro-choice protesters walked in at 4 p.m.
Addie Barret, one of those four, said she has plenty of time to. ake her views known at the Statehouse.
“We’re gonna be here a lot,” she said. “We’re going to be here every day until it gets turned down or all of them get voted out of office.”