A Lafayette man was stabbed Thursday night in his apartment on 320 Brown street, according to West Lafayette police logs.
The 27-year-old said he was stabbed in his bathroom, and then walked to a bus stop across from the Speedway gas station at 265 E. State St. before calling police, WLPD Lt. Jonathan Eager said.
The man told police he knew who stabbed her, and he and the alleged stabber knew each other.
Eager said the woman named as the stabber is a person of interest in the investigation, but has not yet been named a suspect.