Yesterday marked the highest number of single-day positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Indiana.
This comes nearly two weeks after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision to move the state into Stage 5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan on Sept. 26. In this stage, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and other businesses are permitted to operate at full capacity, as long as masks and 6-foot distancing measures are in effect.
In six of the 13 days since the state moved to Stage 5, the daily positive rate has been above 1,000 cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, leading to yesterday’s daily total of 1,831 cases in Indiana.
While the state has implemented Stage 5, Tippecanoe County is still operating under Stage 4.5, according to a Tippecanoe County Health Department release following Holcomb’s September announcement. This keeps the county operating with restaurants at 75% capacity and bars at 50%.
Tippecanoe County also surpassed 3,000 positive cases on Wednesday with a 5% seven-day positivity rate, according to the ISDH.