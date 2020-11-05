By the end of Election Day, incumbent District 27 State Rep. Sheila Klinker had emerged victorious over her challenger, Republican James Hass.
The unofficial tally puts the nearly 40-year incumbent at 62% of the vote, with her opponent receiving 38%.
Klinker, who has represented District 27 since 1982, spent most of Election Day visiting polling sites in Tippecanoe County, she said at a gathering among candidates and media members Tuesday night.
She spent time in West Lafayette and at Lafayette Fire Station No. 5, the county’s most popular vote center on Election Day, to gauge support for her.
“For another term, I’ll work in concert in a bipartisan way with many of my Republican friends,” the longtime Democrat said. “This county is special. Working with Purdue University and with our Republican friends, I think we really get a lot done for this area.”
The majority of voters on Election Day chose to cast their ballots in the early hours of polling, it seemed to Klinker. A total of nearly 18,000 voters cast ballots on Election Day, and more than 9,800 had done so by noon, numbers from the clerk’s office show.
“It wasn’t as heavy later as it was earlier. I know there were 65 people waiting in line at the fire station this morning, so a lot of people voted early,” Klinker said on Tuesday.
A technical error early in the process led to a delay in the count on election night. As Klinker waited, patriotic purse in tow, members of the Tippecanoe County Election Board explained an IT issue that prevented votes from being tabulated until after 8:30 p.m.
“The computer that I’ll call our server was shut down, and it locked us out of the system,” Election Board chair Randall Vonderheide said. “And there’s all kinds of fail-safes with these things, and we’ve had some time to essentially work around the firewall.”
By 11:30 p.m., unofficial results showed Klinker as the winner.
“I feel very privileged and honored,” Klinker said at the end of the night.
In the midst of an ever-polarized political climate, Klinker expressed her appreciation for one of her friendships across the aisle: State Sen. Ron Alting.
“Senator (Ron) Alting and I are good friends,” she said. “We go way back — I was his chaperone in high school!”