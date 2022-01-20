People will have the opportunity to try special menu items at Greater Lafayette area restaurants next week as part of a weeklong event hosted by a local non-profit organization.
Greater Lafayette Restaurant Week, created to increase visibility and traffic to local businesses, will launch on Friday and run through Jan. 30. Participating eateries will offer special menu items for 10 days, according to a Thursday press release.
The event is organized by Greater Lafayette Commerce, a non-profit dedicated to "sustaining the legacy of collaboration, growth and success for the region," according to their website.
“The return and growth of GLRW can help improve the local economy and build the community’s reputation as a foodie destination, which can improve local tourism,” the press release.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said it's important to support and celebrate local restaurants, now more than ever.
“It may be a slower time for their businesses right now, and our goal is to fill their establishments with diners,” he said in the release. “Let us use this time to honor and recognize eateries that make our community unique.”
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said participating in the week-long event is a good way to show support for local businesses.
“I encourage you to eat, drink and explore for a unique dining experience right here in Greater Lafayette,” Roswarski said in the relase.
The list of participating restaurants can be found here.