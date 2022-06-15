A sign will be placed today at the Interstate 65 bridge over the Wabash River, renaming it the Captain Ronald D. Gutwein Memorial Bridge in honor of a war hero with stories and decorations not even his family knew about until his death in 1985.
Gutwein’s copilot, 75-year-old George Philips of Phoenix, recounted stories of their missions in Vietnam during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Indiana Veterans' Home.
“When I looked over at him I’ll never forget how intent he was at what we were doing,” Philips said, recalling one mission. “He never once complained. He never once cussed, which was kind of unusual. He knew what he had to do and he just reached down inside and did it.”
Gutwein's brother, Indiana Rep. Douglas Gutwein, spent 40 years trying to track down the military paperwork. He found Ronald Gutwein’s commanding officer about 15 miles from where he lived.
“I spoke with his commanding officer, and he said, ‘Oh yeah, I remember (Ronald Gutwein). He was the best pilot I’ve ever seen in my life,’” Douglas Gutwein said Wednesday.
“(The commanding officer said) he would volunteer for all the missions because the newer pilots were like 20 or 21, and he said, ‘Those guys will just go out and get killed’ ... and by the grace of God he made it out,” Douglas Gutwein said. “His commanding officer said to me in a closing comment, ‘Your brother should never have come home alive. But the fact that he did, so did a lot of other boys.’”
Douglas Gutwein said he eventually found the 4-inch stack of his brother’s papers in the attic of John Buyer, who was the American Legion commander of Legion 228.
The resolution for the bridge renaming passed with unanimous votes earlier this year in Indiana's General Assembly.
Ronald Gutwein was born and raised in Francesville, Indiana, and enlisted in the Army after high school. After two tours there, he came back with two silver stars, four bronze stars, two army commendation medals, numerous air medals, a Purple Heart, and was even nominated for the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest military decoration for the US Army. He had flown more than 900 missions in Vietnam.
“As Vietnam veterans know, it was the sound of hope hearing those blades from miles away meant that help was on the way,” John Walker, the Huey pilot, said.
Members of Post 492 of the American Legion came to the outdoor ceremony to honor the late Gutwein with a 21-gun salute.
A UH-1H “Huey” helicopter later looped around and landed on the grass. The helicopter, which also flew in Vietnam and was the same model as the helicopter Ronald Gutwein flew, ferried his family around after the ceremony.
After the war, Ronald Gutwein continued to help others by flying emergency transportation helicopters for the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he died in a car accident.
“In my opinion," Phillips said, "it’s way too rare that we see real heroes get the recognition they deserve."