Tippecanoe County tested wastewater to find traces of COVID-19 last year, according to David Henderson, the utility director with the West Lafayette Wastewater Department.
“There wasn’t a clear correlation between what we were seeing in the wastewater and the active cases in the community,” he said.
Though there is still material leftover from infected people, the active virus has not been found in the wastewater.
Henderson said the virus cannot be transmitted through water.
“All the evidence points to the fact that the virus is not hard enough to survive the conditions of the wastewater environment,” he said.
The wastewater environment is considered to be harsh: depressed pH levels, cold temperatures and long travel times without a host. Viruses need living hosts to thrive and reproduce, Henderson explained, so COVID-19 dies quickly in the wastewater. Research conducted by the BioMed Central journal shows that COVID-19 cannot survive pH’s as low as 3.0, while another journal, PubMed Central, found that COVID-19 can persist only at near-freezing temperatures for two weeks.
“There are other viruses like hepatitis that are transmissible in the wastewater, but we don’t have any evidence of COVID-19 persisting in the wastewater environment,” Henderson said. “The Water Environment Federation has studied this and seen no hard evidence of any transmission.”
The complete Indiana wastewater monitoring program 2020 report can be found here.
Tippecanoe County Health Department Chief Environmentalist Ron Noles said testing for COVID-19 concentrations is important for the safety of the employees that work around treatment plants or septic plants.
“Usually the public is not around open sewage or sanitary collection systems,” Noles said. “So (the testing) is mainly for employees.”