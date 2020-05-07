Indiana Lieutenant Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Thursday afternoon that 62 Indiana communities have received financial grants to support small business through the Office of Community and Rural Affair's COVID-19 Response Program.
In the governor's daily COVID-19 Task Force press conference, Crouch announced $10.7 million had been granted to communities and organizations in need since April 22, including Tippecanoe and Wabash counties.
The grants are designed to assist rural communities and provide access to medical facilities, testing materials, food pantries and workforce retention for small businesses. Crouch cited an example in Hartford City, Indiana, where the city used grant money to provide personal protective equipment to its first responders.
Wabash Mayor Scott Long and Grow Wabash County President Keith Gillenwater also appeared during the press conference to discuss how the county plans to distribute its grant money.
Gillenwater said the county would be supplementing low-to-moderate income individuals working in food and hospitality, small manufacturing, retail and tourism-based industries, which have been severely impacted by reduced public activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana State Commissioner of Health Dr. Kris Box cautioned the public to maintain the health practices the government has been recommending since the beginning of the outbreak, especially during the planned reopening measures the state is taking this month.
"Think of this like a diet," Box said. "If you don't make lifelong changes, and go back to overeating and not exercising, you will regain the weight."