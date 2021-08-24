A Lafayette man was charged for a Wednesday morning burglary, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Jason Morehouse, 44, reportedly broke into Best Choice Motors by prying the door open with a knife. He continued to carry the knife inside the business and stole four sets of keys from a board of keys to vehicles in the parking lot.
Police identified Morehouse from surveillance footage, and when questioning him, Morehouse told officers he broke into the business because the owner was rude and that he wanted to locate the title of his vehicle, the affidavit states.
Morehouse was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of burglary with a deadly weapon and theft.