Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb continued to urge individuals to practice social distancing during his daily briefing Wednesday, and addressed the need for more testing and protective equipment resources.
Holcomb said the coronavirus has spread to 83 counties out of Indiana's 92, and will continue to spread. He pleaded that individuals take social distancing steps to slow the spread of the virus, if not for themselves, then for those at the most risk, and to also lessen the impact on the health-care system.
Although no new executive orders were issued today, more may come in the future, Holcomb said.
Holcomb said Indiana has not yet hit the peak of coronavirus cases and urged individuals to prepare to stay “hunkered down.”
David Ricks, the CEO of Eli Lilly, also encouraged individuals to practice social distancing during the conference. Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said Eli Lilly tested 458 individuals for the State of Indiana yesterday.
New testing guidelines were released, Box said, including details for symptomatic individuals and the most vulnerable populations, including pregnant women or individuals with high blood pressure and other conditions that may put them at a higher risk.
Box said part of the reported decrease in testing has to do with when numbers by private labs are reported. Though the numbers may be inconsistent, she said, they are working with labs to provide more testing.
“We have individuals working at Purdue University to get more testing,” she said. “I’m confident that the testing is increasing, and I just think there are numbers that wax and wane.”
Holcomb said tests should be used for the most vulnerable so as to not deplete resources. When speaking with in conversation with the national administration he said he requests more personal protective equipment and tests from the national stockpile.
“I am crystal clear that we want and need more,” Holcomb said.
Indiana received a third shipment from the national stockpile, Box said, late Tuesday night after one of the trucks “got lost.” The supplies would be repacked to be sent to hospitals later today. To date she said, they have not been unable to fill requests for PPE.