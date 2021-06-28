In a memorandum filed Monday in her theft case, embattled Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's legal counsel explained their rationale for requesting a change of venue for her upcoming jury trial.
The document says ongoing local news reporting has "created community prejudice which prevents Ms. Teising from obtaining a fair trial in Tippecanoe County." Teising also asserts that news stories are misreporting Indiana's residency requirement law and are conflating "living" with "residency," which isn't solely based on physical location, she says.
"The lack of understanding by the reporting media will lead to juror confusion as it has led to confusion in the community," the motion states. It also asks for a hearing to be set on the change of venue request.
Teising was indicted by a grand jury on May 12 on 20 charges of felony theft totaling $21,346,20, a result of her allegedly failing to meet residency requirements from June 17, 2020, through March 26 of this year, depriving the county of her salary.
In March 2020, Teising began working remotely because of state restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the court document. She sold her house in June of that year and moved her belongings into a new house she shared with a friend on 132 Knox Drive in West Lafayette.
The trustee's motion also asserted that a conflict of interest exists in selecting potential jurors given her position in a political office. The court would have to request how and whether jurors voted in her election to determine impartiality, the motion states, an inappropriate public request that violates Indiana's election code.
Teising, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Julia Byers in the Wabash Township trustee election in November 2018. Byers' husband, David, is a Tippecanoe County commissioner.
Tiesing's jury trial is tentatively set for July 29.