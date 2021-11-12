A West Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly beating his wife in front of a 16-year-old boy he had locked in a dog cage.
John Froiland, 48, confronted his wife in their home on Gardenia Ct. when she came home from a shopping trip at around 4:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said in a Friday phone call.
Froiland was upset about not knowing where his wife had been all day, so he grabbed her and held her against the wall, she told police. He then broke off the leg of a wooden rocking chair and allegedly struck her with it across both arms.
The responding officer reported purple and red bruising and welts covering the victim's arms when he arrived at the residence, Ruley said.
All of this occurred in front of a 16-year-old boy, whom Froiland had allegedly locked in a dog crate before the altercation began, Ruley said. Ruley said he didn't want to comment on the boy's relationship to Froiland.
Froiland then took the victim's phone so she couldn't call police, Ruley said.
He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail Wednesday night on preliminary charges of domestic battery, intimidation, criminal confinement, interference with reporting a crime and neglect of a dependent, according to the Tippecanoe County jail logs. He has since been released on a $500 bond, according to online jail logs.