A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill people with a baton, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Mark Mileham, 39, was seen in the parking lot of his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Winston Drive on Tuesday, allegedly using drugs.
While in the parking lot, he reportedly argued with two men who who had dropped him off before they drove away. Mileham then forced his way into the apartment where two other men, Mileham's ex girlfriend and her baby were inside.
After entering the apartment, Mileham shouted at the victims and threatened to kill them. At one point in the altercation, Mileham took out a collapsible baton and began swinging it at the victims, telling them that he was going to bash their heads in, the affidavit states.
Mileham then searched the apartment, saying that he was looking for a gun.
Mileham was detained and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. He was charged with two counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.