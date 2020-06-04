Frederick Williams stood in front of hundreds of protesters Sunday night and shouted through a megaphone.
“I ask you right now to take a hand. Take a hand. Take a hand. We’re not worried about the coronavirus right now,” he said. “We got bigger problems.”
At the foot of the Tippecanoe County Courthouse, those gathered to protest the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by a Minneapolis police officer listened to Williams. Some chose to link arms, and most wore masks. Many held signs, bearing messages like “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Williams, an African American, turned on a swivel and shouted, “No justice, no peace!” into his megaphone, kickstarting three hours of peaceful protest in downtown Lafayette. The diverse crowd echoed his chant, at first quietly and then building to a roar, and marched behind him.
Nadia Brown, a Purdue professor of political science and African American studies, dismisses the idea that protestors in all 50 states are unaware of the risks of spreading coronavirus.
Rather, Black Lives Matter advocates have made the calculation that the status quo is more dangerous than a virus that’s killed more than 100,000 people nationwide.
“If the state is going to kill black people, if your life doesn’t matter, if you are seen repeatedly as less than or subhuman, you’re already dead,” Brown said. “Being exposed to COVID or dying of COVID is nothing to fear at that point.
“This disease is awful by all accounts,” she added. “But so is being black in the United States.”
Kaja Leshae, the organizer of Sunday’s 8 p.m. event, called Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly on Friday to discuss the peaceful protest. Leshae said as of Sunday morning, 600 people had confirmed their participation, to her knowledge.
Flannelly said LPD estimates the final count around 3,000 people. The area’s police departments agreed to a laid-low approach, he said, but with only two days of planning and a small minority in Facebook comment sections planning to derail the peaceful protest, problems were inevitable.
“My concerns were that sometimes people with the best intentions set something in motion and it can grow out of control,” the chief said Wednesday. “I didn’t want anyone to co-opt her peaceful protest for their own reasons.”
People did, Flannelly said, and LPD recognizes that contributed to a chaotic end to the evening. He spotted certain groups that arrived with gas masks and cartons of milk to ease the sting of tear gas, a clear signal of intentions to clash with police, he said.
After 10:30 p.m., courthouse windows were broken and people threw bricks at the building. Canisters of tear gas spiraled through the night sky, dispersing protesters. A riot line of two dozen LPD officers, backed by an armored truck, marched down Columbia Street to meet the crowd on the square.
A member of the crowd deployed an explosive device, sending a loud bang echoing through the downtown streets. Flannelly said police found what seemed to be an unignited Molotov cocktail burning on the ground.
“The problem was that a lot of those informal enforcers of the right type of behavior in the crowd, those people, they left,” Flannelly said. “Or their numbers were reduced, and so their voice was no longer being heard. The voice of reason left.”
Smaller protests occurred in the two nights that followed, and Monday evening ended with police officers kneeling in solidarity with protesters, despite a heavy police presence from the beginning of the event.
Public officials, including Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, mayors of both West Lafayette and Lafayette and Flannelly, have condemned the actions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pinned George Floyd to the ground with a knee on Floyd’s neck.
But aggressive official responses to limit crowds and the conflation of rioters and protesters have drawn criticism. Brown said media portrayals of the protests tend to exaggerate violence, creating false perceptions that divert attention from the root cause.
“I think it’s extremely sloppy to place these ills on victimized people as opposed to looking at the structures that have propagated these high levels of inequality,” the professor said.
The pandemic has sent the economy into a recession, Brown said, which has meant millions of jobs — particularly low-income jobs — lost. The professor said minority groups comprise a large proportion of the essential workers in the country, as well, a group that’s continued to toil away despite nationwide industry shutdowns.
“It’s this perfect storm of seeing a very graphic murder, and looking at your own position in life, being told that you’re an essential part of our society,” she said, “but you’re just treated as the most disposable form.”
Changes to policing
Despite a more forceful condemnation from politicians and police chiefs than previous incidents of police brutality, Brown said she’s tired of people “paying lip service” to her and her family. African Americans need change, she said, something that requires policy reform.
Brown and former political science professor Harry Targ, interviewed separately, both advocate community control of police forces.
The model gives neighborhoods more control to appoint police chiefs and determine policing guidelines. It encourages officers to walk down streets and become integrated in communities, rather than drive through and limit themselves to criminal encounters.
Lafayette’s Police Merit Board is composed of community members who have the final say on hiring decisions, following a rigorous process that aims to weed out unfit officers, Flannelly said.
The hiring process consists of a written test and physical test, which weeds out half of officers. Felony convictions and histories of domestic violence are automatic disqualifiers. A polygraph test follows before an applicant earns a final interview with members of the department.
“Trust is our economy,” the chief said. “If we have officers that people don’t trust, then they’re not effective, for a lot of reasons. One of which is we don’t want them going out there and performing criminal acts.”
Complaints about police behavior are internally investigated and a decision finds the complaint founded or unfounded. Members of the Police Merit Board must approve the corrective action decided on by the department.
Flannelly said he recognizes there are systemic problems in law enforcement. One issue he pointed to, particularly since the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, is a lack of people — especially African Americans — who want to be police officers.
Two decades ago, Flannelly said LPD received up to 300 applications for each open position. Now, the department receives 10. The case is similar in most metropolitan areas, he said, including Minneapolis.
This chronic shortage of supply, coupled with a high turnover rate once officers are faced with the reality of the job, has led to officers with problematic temperaments being hired. More so-called “bad cops” are slipping through the cracks because those cracks are widening, the chief said.
“The very thing we’re rebelling against, we’re making worse, and we don’t understand it,” he said. “Police departments now are being forced to take chances on people they never would have hired 10 years ago.”
LPD’s community outreach aims to recruit in minority communities and provide a contrast to horrific displays of violence that circulate on social media, Flannelly said. Officers attended over 400 engagements last year and recruited students from local high schools.
The Citizens Police Academy aims to educate attendees and provide a clearer image of police officers’ role in the criminal justice system. Engaging people in their police department’s disciplinary process is the only way to effect change, Flannelly said.
Targ said the social movement to reform policing needs to go beyond just hitting the streets or showing up at ballot boxes. Reformist organizations, which often work for years without garnering attention, must use this tipping point to grow.
“While people should be impatient, sometimes change takes a long time,” the professor said. “The emergence of a crisis, like we’re experiencing now, where lots of other people begin to pay attention, and the mass movements get larger, and the demands get more militant.
“And some people in power hear the demands being made and some changes occur.”