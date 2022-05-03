Tippecanoe County voters overwhelmingly stayed home on a rainy Election Day, with only about 8 percent of voters turning out for what an election board staff member called “a new record low.”
Even worse, Mike Smith said, a total of only 135 people voted in Purdue campus precincts.
“Ten precincts on campus had less than 10 people walk in the door,” said Smith, who’s been following such statistics for decades.
Even for a non-presidential primary election, that’s a big drop. In contrast, Smith said, four years ago 742 voters visited campus election sites.
County clerk Julie Roush said that the new voting machines performed well.